Hometown, IL

Your Hometown: Zig-E’s Funland!

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the last Thursday of every month, WGN Radio highlights a town and what makes that town unique in the “Your Hometown” series. This month, we went 24 miles southeast of Chicago to Indiana’s South Shore region to visit St. John, Indiana. Zig-E’s Funland is Northwest Indiana’s premier Family Fun Center. Andrew Dzieglowicz, the President of Zig-E’s Funland, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the family-operated business that features tactical laser tag, miniature golf, batting cages, go-karts, and the Zig-Zag Arcade!

#Wgn Radio#Family Fun Center#The Zig Zag Arcade#Zig E#Funland#St John#Go Karts#Miniature Golf#Northwest Indiana#South Shore#Tactical Laser Tag#Cages
