Lack of social skills in adults: how they affect them, and what to do
One of the most important aspects in the field of Developmental Psychology (the branch of psychology that studies the psychological development of people as they grow) has to do with the acquisition of social skills . This should not surprise anyone: much of our way of being and behaving has to do with how we have been relating to other people, learning from our experiences as we go through the different stages of life.thriveglobal.com