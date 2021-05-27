Cyborg/Dana White Feud Continues As White Blocks Grappling Match
Cris Cyborg has claimed UFC president, Dana White has blocked a grappling match between her and Miesha Tate. Cyborg has been vocal about her relationship with Dana White ever since she lost to Amanda Nunes and after she beat Felicia Spencer to become a free agent. Since then, Cyborg has continued her dominance in Bellator but was looking to do a Submission Underground grappling match against Miesha Tate but White blocked it.www.mmanews.com