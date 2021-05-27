Cancel
Biden to offer $6 trillion budget plan for 2022: Report

By David Sherfinski
Washington Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden plans to outline a $6 trillion budget request for 2022 on Friday as he pushes his $4 trillion-plus economic agenda, according to multiple reports on Thursday. Mr. Biden plans to call for the federal government to spend $6 trillion in the budget year that starts Oct. 1, with total spending to rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031.

