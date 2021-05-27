Cancel
This $99 Amazon find lets Alexa or a smartphone open and close your curtains

By Maren Estrada
Cover picture for the articleThere are literally thousands of different smart home devices out there these days. Tens of thousands, even… but how many of them are truly essential? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list of essentials is typically pretty short. Wi-Fi smart plugs are often at the top of the list, like the best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs you can get right now at Amazon for just $6.25 each. That’s a new all-time low price and it’s even cheaper than Amazon’s deal from Prime Day last year, so it won’t last much longer. Most people will also mention a good smart lock as an essential smart home device, like the eufy Smart Lock Touch that’s available with a deep discount today. And savvy shoppers might add something like the MyQ smart garage door opener to their lists. We would definitely add a smart garage door opener to the list too because they’re awesome — and this best-selling model is somehow down to Amazon’s $19.99 price from Black Friday last year!

