Georgia's U.S. senators introduced a measure Monday to curb the effects of the state's voting law. Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — joined by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Jeff Merkley, Mark Warner, and three House members — presented the Preventing Election Subversion Act of 2021 that would "ensure the integrity of local elections while also protecting the safety and security of election workers and volunteers, following the spate of state-level voter suppression attacks sweeping the nation that would make it harder for eligible voters to cast a ballot and ensure it is counted."