Case activity for LVNV Funding LLC vs Christopher Taylor on May 25

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on May 13. A federal jury in a St. Louis, Missouri, trial recently found HeplerBroom’s client JDS Cattle Co., Ltd. was not at fault in a personal injury case arising out of an automobile collision. The plaintiff, Jane Kapp, alleged that JDS Cattle Co., Ltd., by and through driver James Steingrandt, failed to keep a careful lookout and rear-ended her. Plaintiff asked for pain and suffering damages of $100,000 to $200,000. Instead, the jury returned a unanimous verdict that Kapp was completely at fault for the accident. HeplerBroom partner Kathleen Hamilton, lead attorney for the defendant, was assisted by HB associate attorney Joseph Neill.