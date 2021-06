IMPORTANT! Get Our App For ALL Of The Deals GET THE APP TEXT THE WORD "GLITCH" TO 407-743-8842 AND NEVER MISS A GLITCH. Oreo Original, Oreo Golden, Chips AHOY lets you stock up on all your favorite cookies!! These cookies are great to pack as a special snack of lunches or to take on the go. These small snack packs of cookies let you enjoy some of your favorite sweets with out going overboard! This pack of 56 is now only $12.88 on Amazon but we have a hot deal for you to get it for just $0.88!!