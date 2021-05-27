Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

RPRY Kitah Alef Yeladim Receive Their Siddurim

By Article Uploader
jewishlink.news
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMazal tov to all of the Rabbi Pesach Raymon Yeshiva kitah alef yeladim on receiving their siddurim! The students celebrated this momentous occasion with a wonderful Chaggigat HaSiddur. The performance, which was done in Hebrew in front of the students’ families, included songs from tefillah as well as choreographed dances to accompany them. After the performance, each student was called up to receive their siddur.

jewishlink.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi#Alef#Hebrew#Raymon#Choreographed Dances#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Worthiness to receive the Eucharist

It is important to state that “worthiness” in this matter does not concern the inner state of one’s soul: only God can judge that. None of us is truly worthy to receive the very Body and Blood of Christ Himself, but God in His great mercy and condescension invites us to receive and makes us worthy to do so. The Eucharist itself is a medicine and a channel of God’s forgiveness for our lesser sins. If we are conscious of grave sin, however, we must have recourse to the sacrament of Reconciliation before receiving the Gift. Confidence in God must not give way to presumption. We are a Church of sinners, and we need to avail ourselves of the many graces Christ offers us in the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist. Christ Himself gave us these two sacraments and we should regularly receive His forgiveness in confession.
ReligionPark Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Receive the vision

Having vision, dreams, or goals is a super important part of life. Vision gives us something to aim for and something to work toward. It is extremely important we choose to receive our vision from the Lord. Habakkuk 2:1-2a says, “I will stand my watch and set myself on the rampart, and watch to see what He will say to me, and what I will answer when I am corrected. Then the Lord answered me and said: ‘Write the vision.’”
Religionqueensjewishlink.com

Shabbat: TGIF

I am who I am thanks to Shabbat. Due to this biblically mandated institution, I have peace of mind, a flourishing community, a great relationship with my family, and a career where I traverse the country singing its praises. All this benefit for just taking a day off! The Torah emphasizes Shabbat more than any other ritual because it provides the most profound physical, financial, and emotional evidence that one is serious about a relationship with G-d. I discovered prioritizing Shabbat is the benchmark, the golden ticket, the minimum deposit required to open a high-yield spiritual bank account. In my new neighborhood, Shabbat was joyous, intellectually invigorating, and united all age groups.
Fort Wayne, INPark Rapids Enterprise

Davis receives doctorate

You may now call him “Doc,” if you like. Rev. Chris Davis received his Doctor of Ministry degree Friday, May 21 at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind. Davis is the pastor at First English Lutheran Church of Dorset. The focus of Davis’ studies was preaching and teaching. The...
Religion5tjt.com

World’s Rebbe

In addition to this being a book review of another well-researched and intriguing work by famed author, historian, worldwide lecturer, and rosh kollel Rabbi Chaim Dalfin, it is also my annual 3 Tammuz article. As such, before I review the book I’d like to begin with some reflections of my own.
Daily Journal

Pastor Bone receives award

A very special and well-earned statewide award was recently presented to a local pastor. This Park Hills resident is known as a leader with a true servant’s heart. He is known as selfless, generous, helpful, thoughtful, patient, kind and giving. He’s a good listener and takes time to listen to others in need.
Steubenville, OHWeirton Daily Times

Martha Manor receives grant

A $39,000 grant from the Mary Jane Brooks Charitable Trust to Martha Manor, a longtime assisted living and adult daycare facility at 408 N. Fifth St., Steubenville, has translated into projects done and others in the works, cause for appreciation as Ruth Snyder, left, administrator, and Diane Macedonia, Martha Manor board president, extended their gratitude May 19 to trustee Pete Chalfant. A new sign has been installed at the front of the facility and the pole refurbished where they’re standing. That constitutes one of the improvements with others being a new dishwasher, bathroom fixtures, new front windows, new flooring and a new front door, which are in the process of being installed, according to Snyder. “We are so grateful for this support of Martha Manor,” she said. “Martha Manor has always taken pride in the care that we offer, which includes long term, short term and respite care.” This marks the sixth grant award for Martha Manor, Chalfant explained. “Through Dec. 31, we have awarded in excess of $4 million to 37 charitable organizations,” Chalfant said of the trust established in 2011 after the death of Mary Jane Brooks in 2009. Preference is given to charities identifying health care as their charitable mission. Chalfant serves as trustee along with his son, Brookes Chalfant, and Dave D’Anniballe.
Decatur, ARArkansas Online

Kindergartners receive diplomas

DECATUR -- "I present to you the Decatur High School Class of 2033," will be the words an administrator will utter years down the road as a group of kindergartners begins a long 12-year journey of discovery that will end in 2033. Families and friends gathered in the cafeteria at...
Salida, COMountain Mail

Salida student receives scholarship

Lily Lengerich, a 2021 Salida High School graduate, has received a $2,000 Helen Lucille Wardeberg Elementary Education scholarship from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. The scholarship is for students enrolled in the School of Teaching and Learning, a press release stated. Lengerich is the daughter of Jason and Torrey Lengerich.
Chana, ILoglecountylife.com

Koch receives teaching honor

CHANA — Therese Koch, Elementary Program teacher at Chana Education Center (CEC), was recently awarded the Illinois Principal Association’s Teacher Leadership Award for the Northwest Region. Chana Education Center is a therapeutic day school program of Ogle County Education Cooperative. Koch was selected out of thirty-five strong and deserving nominations...
Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Transitions receives $1,000 grant

LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA has received a $1,000 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) through the Lindig Lewisburg Foundation. These funds will be used to enhance security at the Union County Safe House, which provides emergency shelter to victims of domestic violence and their children.
Lake Mills, WIhngnews.com

Bond received library scholarship

The Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library scholarship for $1,000 was recently awarded to Bronwyn Bond, a recent Lake Mills graduate. Bond will be continuing her education this fall at UW-Lacrosse, majoring in English. She is the daughter of Cathy Daly and Stanley Bond of Lake Mills.
Healthpoosh.com

The Power of Receiving and ACCEPTING COMPLIMENTS

Compliments can feel uncomfortable. We crave validation and we want people to like us, but when others voice what they like about us, what we’re doing, what we’re wearing, or how we look, why is the knee-jerk reaction to cringe? To act avoidant? To deny? Are we afraid of seeming like narcissists?
Vermillion, SDYankton Daily Press

Shakespeare Festival Receives Grant

The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7,000 Discussion Grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council. The grant will help fund SDSF’s production of “Twelfth Night, or What You Will,” June 17-20 in Vermillion’s Prentis Park. This professional production is free to the public, along with accompanying outreach and educational programming. The production will also be streamed online for free the following week. Throughout rehearsals and performances, SDSF will implement an array of mitigation techniques, including de-densification, distancing, use of masks, and thorough sanitation.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

LACO receives allocation for equity and inclusion

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra has been awarded a $19,500 Catalyst Fund grant from the League of American Orchestras to strengthen its understanding of equity, diversity and inclusion and to help transform its organizational culture. Given to just 25 orchestras nationwide, the one-year grants comprise the final round of the Catalyst Fund, the league’s three-year, $2.1 million grant-making program, made possible by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation with additional support from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.
AdvocacySalem News Online

Veterans receive free meal

Veterans were served a free meal Tuesday compliments of Blossom Nursing and Rehab, Community Hospice, Whispering Pines Village and Family Care Services. There was a steady flow of veterans and friends who came to eat and socialize with each other. The event was held at BB Rooners from 2 to 4 p.m. Attending to offer services for veterans were, from left, Pixee Furbee, Volunteer Coordinator/Veteran’s Services-Community Hospice; Jarod Kane, Family Care Services; Samantha Nutter, Admissions at Whispering Pines Village; Debbie Leggett, Clinical Liaison at Blossom Nursing and Rehab; and Dana Smith-Community Liaison Community Hospice. (Submitted photo)
CharitiesMartha's Vineyard Times

Center for Living receives grant

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living was awarded a grant from the I’m Still Here Foundation for its Community Social Connections program. According to a press release, this program began in 2020 with events designed to allow clients and community members to gather safely outside and be social. “COVID sidelined everything,”...
Books & Literaturetheamericanscholar.org

“Those Who Pass Between Fleeting Words” by Mahmoud Darwish

Amanda Holmes reads Mahmoud Darwish’s poem “Those Who Pass Between Fleeting Words,” translated especially for this podcast by Carolyn Forché. Have a suggestion for a poem by a (dead) writer? Email us: podcast@theamericanscholar.org. If we select your entry, you’ll win a copy of a poetry collection edited by David Lehman.
Natchitoches Parish, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO receives $100,000 Donation

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – On behalf of the Harvest Fund, the Central Louisiana Community Foundation presented the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Department with a donation of $100,000. This donation comes from the Harvest Fund. The Harvest Fund was established in 2013 as a successor of the Harvest Foundation of Jonesville, Louisiana, and continues the long tradition.