RPRY Kitah Alef Yeladim Receive Their Siddurim

A $39,000 grant from the Mary Jane Brooks Charitable Trust to Martha Manor, a longtime assisted living and adult daycare facility at 408 N. Fifth St., Steubenville, has translated into projects done and others in the works, cause for appreciation as Ruth Snyder, left, administrator, and Diane Macedonia, Martha Manor board president, extended their gratitude May 19 to trustee Pete Chalfant. A new sign has been installed at the front of the facility and the pole refurbished where they’re standing. That constitutes one of the improvements with others being a new dishwasher, bathroom fixtures, new front windows, new flooring and a new front door, which are in the process of being installed, according to Snyder. “We are so grateful for this support of Martha Manor,” she said. “Martha Manor has always taken pride in the care that we offer, which includes long term, short term and respite care.” This marks the sixth grant award for Martha Manor, Chalfant explained. “Through Dec. 31, we have awarded in excess of $4 million to 37 charitable organizations,” Chalfant said of the trust established in 2011 after the death of Mary Jane Brooks in 2009. Preference is given to charities identifying health care as their charitable mission. Chalfant serves as trustee along with his son, Brookes Chalfant, and Dave D’Anniballe.