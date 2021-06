A former Ottawa High School all-state softball player is making an impact at the NCAA Division 1 level. Kamryn Shaffer earned her first postseason honor for Northern Iowa. Shaffer was a first team all-Missouri Valley Conference selection. The sophomore outfielder finished the season with 41 putouts and a .913 fielding percentage. Shaffer finished league play with a .338 batting percentage, .908 slugging percentage and a .482 on base percentage. Shaffer's play at the plate will go down the UNI record book as the fourth best in school history with 13 home runs and recorded a Valley best 11 in Valley play. Shaffer's 27 RBI's in Valley play was third in the Valley while she ranks second in slugging percentage and second in total bases.