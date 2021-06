A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Russian court on Thursday said it had fined Tiktok 1.5 million roubles ($20,425) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, part of a broader standoff between Moscow and big tech companies.

It also fined Google 3.5 million roubles, adding to the 6 million roubles in fines it received on Tuesday. read more

($1 = 73.4400 roubles)

