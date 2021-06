Newswise — This year’s ACSM World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise in Regenrative Medicine focuses on the cutting-edge science in this rapidly developing field. Chaired by Marcas M. Bamman, Ph.D., FACSM, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, this world congress brings together leading scientists in and outside of the exercise field to discuss advances in the field across a range of diseases and conditions. The programming schedule includes sessions on disease-specific foci across multiple levels of scientific inquiry (e.g., animal models, clinical trials, exercise-drug/device interactions, etc.).