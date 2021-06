Traditionally the attendance is a sign that a student participates in class activities. Students that are absent from school many times are labeled unserious, and no one can do anything to justify their poor results. As many schools adopt the blended learning method, student attendance tracking has proved to be less effective, unlike the traditional process of taking attendance. However, there are ways you can effectively monitor student attendance during online learning. In this article, we’ll talk about how you can effectively track your student’s online attendance.