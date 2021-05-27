JEC Celebrates Chagigat HaChumash

In I Love My Purse Charlie's grandma gives him a big red purse. One day he decides to take it to school. Nobody else thinks this is a good idea, not his Dad and not his friends. The red purse is allowed at school, that's not the problem, it's just...weird. Why is it weird? Because everybody says boys do not carry purses. Charlie doesn't care if even one other boy ever carried a purse to school. He wants to take the purse to school so he does, and then something interesting begins to happen. The people around Charlie notice his happy confidence and decide to try new things for themselves. Suddenly red purses, painted faces, Hawaiian shirts, and sparkly shoes start turning up everywhere! Some kids climb trees. Some kids wear dresses. Some kids climb trees while wearing dresses. Kids are kids, in all their different and marvelous ways! Kids can do anything! Below are books that celebrate kids doing life their own way.