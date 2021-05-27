JEC Celebrates Chagigat HaChumash
Mazal tov to amazing first graders on receiving their chumashim! The students in kitah alef have been working hard all year to build the foundational skills necessary to prepare them for learning Chumash! Each day they work hard to master their kriah skills with their morot in the classroom. They sang beautiful songs centered around the creation of the world, the receiving of the Torah on Har Sinai and the future personal Torah journey they will continue to embark on as Torah Jews. There was a special poem and a personal message of bracha from each child’s parents placed in the Chumashim. The students enjoyed a cupcake party in their classrooms with their morot after the production. JEC is so proud of the students and looks forward to sharing in their nachat for years to come!jewishlink.news