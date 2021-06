As the NHL re-aligned its divisions for a shortened 2020-21 season, the changes were made to limit travel between teams. Calling this division the “Central” may have been a bit of a questionable one, as this division features as many old Atlantic Division teams as it does from the old Central. In addition to that, there’s as many teams from the old Central (more if you count the soon to be bumped Arizona Coyotes) in this season’s Pacific Division.