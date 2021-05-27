Cancel
Schmooze: the dating app based on memes, not looks

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s sweet talking bar staff for an extra measure of vodka or finessing your way into a fancy event, schmoozing, AKA the art of being friendly to get what you want, is an essential skill. To some extent, this is the premise of dating app Schmooze, minus the manipulating part. Developed by entrepreneur and Stanford graduate Vidya Madhavan, it combines machine learning and everyone’s favourite way of communicating cultural information: memes.

