BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC is warning of a new increase in RSV cases, saying the respiratory illness is spreading quickly across the South. “We were very happy to see that RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, we actually saw very very low levels of it during Covid-19,” Jefferson County Infectious disease expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said. “Here in Alabama, over the last few weeks, we have begun to see an uptick in cases in that percent positivity. The number of tests that were sent for RSV, that were positive for RSV, those have gotten fairly high.”