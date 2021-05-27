“It’s Really Important To See Different People’s Stories Of Queerness”: Rina Sawayama On Finding Her Pride

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For most of literary history, LGBTQ+ parents had to content themselves with being mostly absent from the mainstream canon. Indeed, it’s hard to think of a novel prior to the aughts that featured a queer family at its core. More recently, writers like Maggie Nelson, Harlyn Aizley, and Jia Qing Wilson-Yang have begun to introduce queer familial narratives that aren’t remotely trying to fit the white-picket-fence mold. In With Teeth, a new novel from Mostly Dead Things author Kristen Arnett, the specific intricacies of queer-family making are laid bare for all to see; Arnett is wholly unafraid to spotlight queer parents screwing up, fighting, or even—at times—regretting the worlds they’ve built with one another.