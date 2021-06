The reality of winning the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund is still sinking in for community-first designer Bethany Williams. “It’s insane,” says the softly-spoken creative. “I can’t get my head around it.” As always, the problem-solving trailblazer is focusing on the positive impact the prize money will have on the social enterprises her business is inextricably linked to, rather than her own acclaim. Bethany’s latest namesake collection, shown during another virtual London Fashion Week on 12 June, is testament to the fact the rising star remains as grounded as ever.