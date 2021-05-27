Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Kate’s Scottish Tour Wardrobe Recalls The Early Days Of Her Royal Romance

By Alice Newbol d
Vogue
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReturning to St Andrew’s, the Scottish university where Kate Middleton met her prince 20 years ago, was always going to spark media fanfare around the Cambridges. But when the day came, on a drizzly royal tour in May, the duchess dressed down in a classic Kate look that showed her style has stayed true to that of the art history graduate who first entered the public consciousness all those years ago – with that added degree of polish required of a royal, of course.

