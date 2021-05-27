Cancel
Helena Bonham Carter Is The Red-Carpet Rebel Hollywood Needs

By Christian Allair e
Vogue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year was 2011, and everyone was talking about one thing on the Golden Globes red carpet: Helena Bonham Carter’s mismatched shoes. The British actor hit the step and repeat in a shapely Vivienne Westwood frock with a pink satin pump on one foot, and a green satin pump on the other. E!’s Fashion Police dubbed the clashing footwear a “fashion fail”. But Carter went on to defend her style choice, telling People, “Why not wear mismatching shoes? Who says we can’t? I was just having fun.”

