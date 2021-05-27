Helena Bonham Carter Is The Red-Carpet Rebel Hollywood Needs

“If you’re a queen, you’re powerless, so I’d probably demote myself and go shopping.”. Wildly successful and critically acclaimed British actor Helena Bonham Carter is celebrated for her incredible perfectionism, talent and versatility. While Potterheads will absolutely despise yet be in awe of her incredibly psychotic performance as the evil Bellatrix Lestrange with her blood-curdling cackle, foul mouth and affinity for torturing Muggles, Carter has too many feathers to add to her hat. Clad in an all-black ensemble with her messy curly hair, twirling her wand in her fingers, Carter had an interesting insight into her character: “She looks like a warrior. I mean, Bellatrix does mean warrior. And she’s also a bit of a fatale. She’s the right hand of Voldemort, and the only woman death eater.”