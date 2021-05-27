‘The Hills’ Cast Then & Now: See How Lauren Conrad & More Have Changed Since 2006

Cick here for the rest of the of the Bridesmaids Cast. Melissa McCarthy starred as the one and only Megan Price in Bridesmaids. Melissa received an Oscar nomination for her performance. Her role in Bridesmaids made Melissa one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses. She has starred in more hit comedies like Identity Thief, The Heat, Tammy, Spy, and more. She earned her second Oscar nomination for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? When it comes to TV, Melissa starred on Mike & Molly from 2010 to 2016. She also made an appearance in the Gilmore Girls revival. She is starring and producing the upcoming limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, which will air on Hulu. Melissa will also appear in Thor: Love & Thunder and star as Ursula in the live-action The Little Mermaid.