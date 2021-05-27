Cancel
‘The Hills’ Cast Then & Now: See How Lauren Conrad & More Have Changed Since 2006

Click here to seee more transformations of 'The Hills' cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UKbM_0aDJwsvT00

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad moved on from ‘The Hills’ to become a respected fashion designer. She left her reality TV career past behind her and is focused on her husband and two kids now.

Cheapism.com is an award-winning personal finance, lifestyle, and review site for budget-minded consumers.

