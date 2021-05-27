Foulston Siefkin Firm & Attorneys Receive Top Rankings in Chambers USA 2021

Plastic Surgery Center in northeast Wichita is planning on a $2.1 million expansion and renovation, and is asking the city of Wichita for industrial revenue bonds help. City documents say the practice plans to add 2,740 square feet to its existing facility at 1861 N. Webb Road and renovate about 28% of its existing 10,427 square feet. In the center's proposal to the city, it says surgeries would be performed in the addition, and additional equipment would be purchased.