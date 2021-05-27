Sacramento looks to Texas for inspiration on redoing faded shopping malls

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 28. Year to date through May 28, the court recorded 18 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 22% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.