Dak Prescott was off to a phenomenal start to the 2020 season before he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants. Prescott was on pace for well over 6,000 passing yards through the first four games of last season, which would be by far his career-high. Dallas has heavily invested in their offense, from the offensive line to a top-notch pass-catching corps to making Ezekiel Elliott one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. This offense should see elite production in a bounce-back campaign, and Prescott should return to his former status as a clear-cut top-five fantasy quarterback.