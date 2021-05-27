Cancel
San Jose, CA

San Jose rail yard shooting death toll climbs to 9

 5 days ago

Overnight in the death toll in the San Jose shooting climbed to nine victims, who were killed after a gunman opened fire on coworkers at a rail yard in Northern California. Now details are emerging about the victims, the suspected shooter, and what his ex-girlfriend believes may have triggered his rampage. NBC national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY from the scene.

