San Jose rail yard shooting death toll climbs to 9
Overnight in the death toll in the San Jose shooting climbed to nine victims, who were killed after a gunman opened fire on coworkers at a rail yard in Northern California. Now details are emerging about the victims, the suspected shooter, and what his ex-girlfriend believes may have triggered his rampage. NBC national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY from the scene.www.today.com