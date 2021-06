Recently I was reminded again of Rabbi Abraham Heschel's challenge concerning our use of words in his (must read!) book, Man's Quest for God. We are called upon to take words seriously; he takes the view that words have "a power of their own," apart from our use of them. Have you noticed how cheaply words have become, even words of our faith, said without thinking. How about words rattled off recklessly in TV commercials? Heschel writes: "To the man of our age nothing is as familiar and nothing as trite as words. Of all things they are the cheapest, most abused and least regarded ... Words...