VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update. Further to the news release dated the 19th of April 2021, the Company has received word from Floridian Financial Regulators concerning the MSB license's approval. As the final step, the director and compliance officer of RevoluGROUP USA Inc. must now attend the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) center to capture biometrics and fingerprint live-scan for direct upload to the FDLE's encrypted system. Once achieved, an ORI number is issued, which is assigned to the Regulator for final approval. The Company expects to complete this final step during an appointment at the FDLE Center later this month.