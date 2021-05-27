Cancel
Women’s economic policy must be transformative

By Gloria Perez, Peggy Flanagan, Verna Price
MinnPost
MinnPost
 17 days ago
To change outcomes and build greater financial stability and prosperity, we need to advance bold policies that are centered around women and young women of color. “We will not march back to what was, but move to what shall be.”. As we reflect upon the wise words of poet Amanda...

MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

