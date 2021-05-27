Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea prepared to sell five senior players to fund Lukaku bid

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are prepared to sell as many as five senior players this summer. The Blues will attempt to sell Tammy Abraham plus four other stars to help find a transfer move for Romelu Lukaku, says the Sunday World. Abramovich is 'eager' to lure Lukaku back to west London from Inter...

www.tribalfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#West London#Spaniard#Money#Happy#Stars#Sell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

'He wants to win for himself': Romelu Lukaku opens up on furious bust up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Coppa Italia clash as Inter star claims Swede star isn't a team player and that veteran's taunts made him 'angry'

Romelu Lukaku has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'wants to win for himself' as the Inter star shared his account of his furious clash with the veteran earlier this season. The former Manchester United team-mates came to blows at the San Siro in January's Coppa Italia quarter final as Antonio Conte's side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals with a 2-1 win.
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea transfer: Striker's message to Thomas Tuchel as stance confirmed

Despite investing heavily in attacking players last summer, Chelsea’s search for a striker is likely to be a major talking point for the next few months. Thomas Tuchel has done exceptionally well to get his side scoring again since his appointment, but because of Timo Werner’s lack of Premier League goals, and the uncertainty surrounding the futures of other attacking talent, there’s no surprise that the German is looking to find himself a new target man in the upcoming window.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Chelsea considering Mohamed Salah along with Haaland and Lukaku

Just when we thought we could focus on this season, given there are just few games left, a certain German insider has decided to get everyone talking about the summer transfer window. Christian Falk knows his stuff though, and his bombshell is a big one – Chelsea are apparently interested...
Soccer90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Infamous Bust Up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Coppa Italia Clash

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his infamous clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia win earlier this season. The former Manchester United teammates butted heads in January's Coppa Italia quarter-finals as Antonio Conte’s side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals. The pair squared up to each other and traded insults, leading to them both receiving one-match bans and a combined fine of £7,000 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’.
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Inter entering ‘new cycle’: Lukaku

Rome (AFP) – Inter Milan, who ended the record reign of nine consecutive titles of Italian champions Juventus, can start “a new cycle”, says star striker Romelu Lukaku in an interview published on Friday. Inter sealed the ‘Scudetto’ for the 19th time after nearest rivals Atalanta were held 1-1 at...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Double Lukaku twist gives Chelsea, City hope amid new fee on striker

Manchester City and Chelsea have both been given a double hope that they can bring Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League from Inter Milan this summer. The 27-year-old Belgian has emerged as one the world’s top strikers since his move to Inter. He has helped Antonio Conte’s side claimed a first Serie A title in a decade and has scored 27 times this season. That form has seen him linked with a shock return to Chelsea.
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Juve beats Inter to keep alive CL bid, Atalanta qualifies

Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2 on Saturday, when Atalanta clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition. Atalanta consolidated second place in Serie A with a thrilling 4-3 win at Genoa and can no longer finish outside the top...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea flopped with Quaresma and Pato, Henrik Larsson became a cult hero at United while Romelu Lukaku made his breakthrough at West Brom... the best and worst Premier League loan signings as Jesse Lingard pushes West Ham into the top four race

The talk of English football right now has to be Jesse Lingard. The playmaker is absolutely running riot in east London and it's fair to say his loan spell with West Ham United has gone better than anybody could have expected. Lingard is working miracles under David Moyes, who has...