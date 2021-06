Getting teases out of Dave Filoni is quite hard, but he might have just given us a taste of what’s to come in The Mandalorian Season 3. As we wait for news regarding The Book of Boba Fett, the animated series The Bad Batch has started airing this week on Disney Plus to great success. GMA got the chance to interview Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind the Star Wars animated shows, on May the 4th. And, of course, they tried to make him drop some juicy info about The Mandalorian‘s third season. Here’s what (little) he had to say: