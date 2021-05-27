Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Michael Purifoy

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Executive Vice President at Southwestern Investment Group. Southwestern Investment Group, an independent financial planning organization, is pleased to announce that Michael Purifoy has been named Senior Executive Vice President, effective immediately. Purifoy is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, a participant of the Dave Ramsey SmartVestor referral service program, and the lead financial advisor for the Purifoy Wealth Team. He works directly with clients, helping them plan their financial futures in a manner that aligns with their values.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Advisor#Financial Advisor#The Purifoy Wealth Team#Financial Planning#Wealth#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Relationship AdviceAxios

Financial Advisor

Mutual of Omaha Advisors is a division of Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company. At Mutual of Omaha, we’re not afraid to step outside the box and release the potential for ultimate success. We are a Fortune 500 company that allows you to carve your own professional path in many areas.
Southlake, TXSouthlake Style

Thomas & Sharon Michael

“Our peers recognize our professionalism, integrity and unsurpassed work ethic and respect our accomplishments both in Southlake and nationally.”. Thomas and Sharon Michael have been selling real estate since 2002. They combined their outstanding personal service with a luxury, boutique concept for everyone and experienced instant, phenomenal success. In addition to being highly upscale, their marketing efforts concentrated on the Internet long before it was the accepted norm. Thomas and Sharon Michael’s strategy helped them sell more than 1,100 homes, rank No. 6 in the U.S. and place among the top 1% of real estate agents over the years.
EconomyThrive Global

Michael Patrick Carroll: “Flexibility”

Number three would be a genuine desire to be the best, or at least to aim for being the best. It goes back to being competitive, it goes back to what motivates a lot of people to start businesses, to solve problems. It’s about having a conviction that you can do what you see others do, and maybe you have a conviction that you can do it better.
Personal Financefinextra.com

Nomura selects Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors

Refinitiv today announced that Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors has been chosen by global financial services group Nomura’s International Wealth Management business. It will be used as the strategic platform to drive timely market insights and analytics for its relationship managers and investment advisors across Singapore and Hong Kong. Refinitiv’s...
Personal FinanceValueWalk

Busting Misconceptions About Financial Advisors

Dariusz Godlewski is an expert who can help bust common misconceptions people have about financial advisors that may cause them to be skeptical of their advice. For example, some people believe that financial advisors often push annuities because they offer more lucrative commissions than many other investments. Incorporating ESG in...
Personal Financewealthmanagement.com

Advisor Ric Edelman Steps Back From Edelman Financial Engines

Long-time financial advisor Ric Edelman announced plans this week to step back from his role as chairman of financial education and client experience at Edelman Financial Engines, the firm created from the merger of Edelman Financial Services and Financial Engines. Edelman, still the largest individual shareholder in the firm, will remain in an advisory role and serve on the Board of Directors.
Personal Financeramseysolutions.com

30 Money Tips From Dave’s Financial Coaches

Are you ready to learn the secret to getting out of debt? It just takes willpower and a solid plan. But let’s be honest: It can be hard to keep your eye on the prize during the tough days. That’s why we asked Dave’s in-house team of financial coaches for their best advice on getting rid of debt and building wealth.
Interior DesignThrive Global

Michael Wood: “Maintain perspective”

Maintain perspective: be realistic and don’t kid yourself. The lows will get better and the highs will only last so long. This is life. As the founder and principal, Michael oversees the design as well as the day-to-day development of every project. Having worked in the industry since 1998, Michael saw the problems inherent in home renovations and realized there was a better way to do things. He founded Michael Wood & Co to elevate not only home renovations but the client’s experience throughout the process as well.
Personal FinanceKXLY

7 Roth IRA Benefits You Don’t Want to Miss

There’s a reason savers of all ages can’t stop talking about the Roth IRA (individual retirement account). It’s bursting with exclusive benefits that you can enjoy during every stage of your life journey. But there’s a caveat: You must have earned income and fall below the annual income limits to...
Personal Financedue.com

Annuities 101: An Introduction

Individuals generally are familiar with life insurance products and the basics. Professionals are contacted by the big life insurers with offers to buy term life or whole life products, and many employers offer employees some basic form of group life insurance. Others have obtained burial and funeral expense coverage life policies. When it comes to the world of annuities, people often are not as familiar. In this first of a series of posts, we will explain the world of annuities. Today, Annuities 101: an introduction.
Real Estatenews4sanantonio.com

Real estate mentoring

Dan Swayne with Lifestyles Unlimited is back to help us earn passive income in real estate through a FREE workshop to learn the secrets of successful investors. If you are interested in real estate, sign up today!
Credits & Loansfa-mag.com

Ameriprise To Serve As Broker-Dealer For Texas Credit Union

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) has chosen Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) as its broker-dealer to expand its financial planning offering, according to an announcement today from Ameriprise Financial. The Live Oak, Texas-based RBFCU is expected to transition its investment program, RBFCU Investments Group, to the AFIG platform from CUNA...
Birmingham, ALthedailyinsurancenews.com

Life Insurance Company Launches RIA

Protective Life Corporation, a life insurance company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, created a registered investment advisor to help start a family of financial services companies. Protective will form the Concourse Financial Group on July 19, Protective announced today. The move creates an organization comprised of Protective’s insurance and financial planning...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Comparing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current recommendations...
Small Businessprunderground.com

Jeffrey Small of Arbor Financial Sells Out Turning Financial Book on Amazon

An Amazon bestselling book by Jeffrey Small of Arbor Financial—Turning Financial Planning Right-Side Up—is currently sold out/ has limited copies available after climbing up the ranks of new releases on the e-commerce site. The award-winning book has already undergone two reprints in light of its immense success. The book managed...
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Newrez Names New SVP Of Non-QM Lending

Mike Smeltzer will assume the role of senior vice president of Non-QM Lending for Newrez LLC. Newrez LLC hired Mike Smeltzer as the senior vice president of Non-QM Lending, effective June 7. In his role, Smeltzer will be responsible for managing Non-QM origination production across all of Newrez’s origination channels....