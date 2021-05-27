Michael Purifoy
Senior Executive Vice President at Southwestern Investment Group. Southwestern Investment Group, an independent financial planning organization, is pleased to announce that Michael Purifoy has been named Senior Executive Vice President, effective immediately. Purifoy is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, a participant of the Dave Ramsey SmartVestor referral service program, and the lead financial advisor for the Purifoy Wealth Team. He works directly with clients, helping them plan their financial futures in a manner that aligns with their values.www.bizjournals.com