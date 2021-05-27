Michael Purifoy

Maintain perspective: be realistic and don’t kid yourself. The lows will get better and the highs will only last so long. This is life. As the founder and principal, Michael oversees the design as well as the day-to-day development of every project. Having worked in the industry since 1998, Michael saw the problems inherent in home renovations and realized there was a better way to do things. He founded Michael Wood & Co to elevate not only home renovations but the client’s experience throughout the process as well.