Cash prizes to be awarded at 1st Annual Frank Thomas Memorial Fluke Tournament in Highlands
Now here’s something new and different we don’t hear about too often. The folks over at the Highlands Business Partnership continue to be one of the most active local organizations around Monmouth County, hosting several notable events so far this year. Join them for the 1st Annual Frank Thomas Memorial Fluke Tournament, where winners of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes when it’s held on Saturday, June 19.redbankpulse.com