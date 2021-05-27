Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highlands, NJ

Cash prizes to be awarded at 1st Annual Frank Thomas Memorial Fluke Tournament in Highlands

By Red Bank Pulse
wordpressdotcom
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow here’s something new and different we don’t hear about too often. The folks over at the Highlands Business Partnership continue to be one of the most active local organizations around Monmouth County, hosting several notable events so far this year. Join them for the 1st Annual Frank Thomas Memorial Fluke Tournament, where winners of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes when it’s held on Saturday, June 19.

redbankpulse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highlands, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Society
State
Washington State
Monmouth County, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frank Thomas#Fluke#Cash Prizes#The Night Before#Captain S Cove Marina#Post Weigh In Party#Boat Rentals Cash Prizes#Winners#Bay Avenue#Party Featuring Bbq#Captains Cove Marina#Washington Avenue#Nj 07732registration#Includes T Shirt#Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
Politicsenr.com

Massive Ex-Military Base in New Jersey Eyes New Future

Take a developed property the size of New York City’s Central Park with 5 million sq ft of building area, program in new construction or renovation over 20 years and across three dozen parcels for 1,600 housing units, 300,000 sq ft of civic or government space, 500,000 sq ft for retail and 2 million sq ft of offices, and you have a pretty ambitious undertaking. The $2-billion effort to redevelop Fort Monmouth, a decommissioned former U.S. Army base in the thick of New Jersey’s suburban sprawl, is all kinds of ambitious.
Highlands, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Wow! The Oldest Operating Lighthouse in AMERICA is Right Here at the Jersey Shore!

It is the oldest operating lighthouse in America, it’s 257 year's old. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, designed by Isaac Conro, was built in 1764. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse has been lit for nearly 300 years except for being darkened during times of war.....Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II. Sandy Hook Lighthouse is part of the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area in Highlands, Monmouth County.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County News Briefs, May 19

A Monmouth County student shared her unique message about substance use prevention in a virtual Prevention Concert to win the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s “Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey” music competition, supported by WRAT-FM and the New Jersey Broadcasters Association. Samantha Yannarelli of Mater...