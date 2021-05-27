Fourth Researcher Indicted for Fake Asthma Clinical Trials
Fourth defendant indicted in asthma trial scheme. Former study coordinator, Jessica Palacio, 34, was hired to supervise a clinical trial GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Advair Diskus, but she has now become the fourth person to be indicted for falsifying clinical data. Palacio was employed at Unlimited Medical Research in Miami and was supposed to be examining the effectiveness of the medication for children between four and 11 years old, according to court records.www.legalreader.com