Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fed’s Kaplan: U.S. labor market tighter than it appears

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank’s support for the economy, saying that the labor market is tighter than levels of employment suggest. The factors crimping labor...

wiky.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U S Federal Reserve#Monetary Policy#U S Policy#Reuters#The Dallas Fed#Dallas Fed#Labor Market Supply#Labor Supply#Policymakers#Central Bank#Employment#Levels#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fed's Quarles: Still expects inflation jump will be transitory

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said Tuesday a recent jump in inflation will prove transitory, even as the Fed's preferred measure for the pace of price increases jumped in April to 3.1%, well above the Fed's 2% target. "A monthly high inflation reading does not...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
Businessinvesting.com

Treasury Yields Steady As Policymakers Consider Ways To Improve Liquidity

Bond investors have been fixated on the amount of the Federal Reserve’s asset purchases and the possible impact of the Fed reducing those purchases, removing a price support and perhaps causing Treasury yields to rise. The minutes of the late-April meeting of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee, however, opened...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Kashkari: inflation to recede if women return to labor force

June 1 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Monday said that he expects inflation to recede as COVID-19 cases decline, schools reopen and special pandemic unemployment benefits expire, allowing more people, especially women, to return to the workforce. “Right now there’s a big debate happening in...
Texas Statemorningstar.com

Texas Factory Output Growth Eased in May — Dallas Fed

Manufacturing production in Texas continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace than in April, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas showed Tuesday. The production index of the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, came in at 15.7 in May, sharply down from 34 in April.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

The manufacturing PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising to 61.5 in May from prior month’s reading of 60.5. The ISM manufacturing composite index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise slightly to 60.9 in May from 60.7 in the previous month.
Public HealthAmerican Banker

Fed 'likely' to tweak capital measure because of pandemic, Quarles says

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is still mulling whether to permanently adjust a key capital measure for banks due to the massive influx of reserves resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, a top official said Tuesday. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said he believes “it's likely that something will...
Businesstalkbusiness.net

Fed chief: Inflation to rise in 2021, ranging from 2.5% to 3%

Inflation is expected to be higher this year, between 2.5% and 3%, said James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Bullard expects the rate to be about 2.5% in 2022. In a recent CNBC interview, Bullard discussed inflation, jobs data and GDP growth. The St. Louis...
BusinessNBC New York

Treasury Yields Tick Up as Investors Digest Higher Inflation Prints

Bonds yields rose on Tuesday, as investors digested last week's inflation data and look ahead to Friday's all-important jobs report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 1.6130%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.2924%. Yields move inversely to prices. Inflation is...
StocksBloomberg

Stocks Near Record on Economic Data; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

U.S. stocks climbed toward a record and oil rallied as a string of positive economic readings helped spur optimism in the recovery from the pandemic. The S&P 500 rose as key manufacturing data for May showed a continuing rebound from Covid lows. That adds to a raft of strong readings from Europe and Asia that boosted shares in those regions.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Expect increased inflation until at least next year, economists say

Anyone who has gone grocery store, bought airline tickets or bid on a home has probably come to the same conclusion: Prices are going up, and in some cases, quickly. After a long hiatus, inflation is back, with consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in more than a decade. In April, prices nationally jumped 4.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department. Inflation ran even hotter in Houston, where prices rose 4.5 percent from April 2020.
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Taper Talk Grows Amid Higher Inflation And Increasing Concerns

Federal Reserve policymakers seem a bit confused—or they are deliberately sending mixed messages—as pressure grows for them to do something in the face of increasing evidence that inflation is on the rise and no one can be sure that is a passing phenomenon. The core personal consumption expenditures index—which is...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar In Positive Territory After Economic Data

The U.S. dollar held gains against most major opponents in Asian trading on Monday, as a key gauge of inflation accelerated in April, well above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2 percent annual rate target. Data from the Commerce Department showed on Friday that U.S. core personal consumption expenditures index, the...