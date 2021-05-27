Cancel
For the Love of Humanity: How to Get Started on Your Philanthropy Journey

By Ana Morgan Canales
worth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiving back to others is something that is important to so many, and for philanthropists, it’s something that colors their lives, as well as the lives of those they serve. But how does one get into it and excel at it? Track Two Podcast cohosts Sarah Gerber and Joanne Gouaux answered these questions by talking to a range of guests, all with their own humanitarian journeys. The desire to help others is one many of us share, but it can be tricky to do it well and to do it thoughtfully. In a world of white saviorism and unsustainable activism, it is vital to be considerate about how you go about giving back. However, these guests pride themselves on their thoughtfulness and respect towards the communities they serve, and they give examples as to how modern-day philanthropy is now being defined.

