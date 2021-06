LORAIN — When Tony Rangel came home from a 10-day stay at Mercy Health this year, being on oxygen made him feel like life as he knew it was over. The 81-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early January, quarantining from his wife of 58 years to keep her from getting sick. He slept in a recliner on the first floor of their Lorain home, an oxygen tank by his side — something he feared would be a permanent addition to his life.