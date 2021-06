If there's one rule you should always follow while driving, it's that you're the only person you can trust on the road. Every day, millions of motor vehicle accidents occur throughout the world, with far too many of them resulting in death. It's critical to constantly drive safely on the roads so that you're not only protecting yourself from harm, but also preventing yourself from injuring others. Take a look at these driving guidelines to help you avoid getting into a car accident on the road.