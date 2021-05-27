Playoff Bell Ringer: Sixers romp in 120-95 victory over Washington

Tobias Harris - 1 We are now through two games in this series and one thing is abundantly clear: the Wizards have no answers for the Sixers on the defensive end. Philadelphia scored 71 points in the first half, the franchise’s highest first-half total in the postseason since 1978. The Sixers maintained a healthy double-digit lead throughout the third quarter, before the second unit broke the game wide open early in the fourth, allowing the starters to sit out the final frame entirely. Bad for my ‘Joel Embiid to score 25 or more points’ wager, good for this team in navigating what we all expect/hope to be a long postseason run.