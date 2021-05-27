Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Fauci Explains How We Can Avoid Another COVID-19 Surge This Winter

By Jake Smith
Redbook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci says the three available COVID-19 vaccines are like a “positive wild card” in the fight to end the pandemic. If vaccinations continue at their current rate, he explains, “the chances of there being a surge are extraordinarily low.”. President Joe Biden has set a goal of delivering...

www.redbookmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Flu Vaccines#Flu Vaccination#American#Cdc#The Washington Post#Prevention Premium#Penn Global Medicine#Johnson Johnson#Who#Dr Anthony Fauci#M D#Flu Activity#Disease Control#Vaccination Rates#Vaccinated People#Vaccine Approval#Medical Director#Unvaccinated People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsNaturalNews

A colossal coverup of countless COVID vaccine “coincidences”

(Natural News) Back in February, CNN did a “hatchet job” on us. It was nothing but utter lies and nonsense and personal attacks. Then in March, the “Center for Countering Digital Hate” (CCDH) posted their ‘Top 10’ list of Anti-Vaxxers that need to be removed from Facebook and Instagram. (Article...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says This Is When You'll Need a Mask After the Pandemic Is Over

There are plenty of public health measures put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that many will be happy to see go away as numbers continue to drop. But just as with any historic event, there may be some lessons learned from dealing with the spread of coronavirus that could change the way we protect ourselves from diseases in the future. During a May 9 interview with Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID adviser, explained how that could involve choosing when you'll need to wear a mask even after the pandemic is over. Read on to see when he believes people may cover their faces even once life has gone back to "normal."
POTUSCNBC

Fauci says face masks could become seasonal after Covid pandemic

WASHINGTON — White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that people may decide to wear masks during certain seasons when respiratory illnesses are more prevalent. "I think people have gotten used to the fact that wearing masks, clearly if you look at the data it diminishes respiratory...
SciencePosted by
Salon

Many scientists think herd immunity may now be impossible in US. Here's what that means

Since the beginning of the pandemic, world leaders from President Donald Trump to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have touted "herd immunity" as the light at the end of the tunnel for the COVID-19 pandemic. The thinking goes that once an undetermined majority of the population becomes immune the SARS-CoV-2 virus (which causes COVID-19), either from vaccination or infection, the virus will no longer be able to spread uncontrollably and thus the pandemic will end.
Minoritiestucson.com

Letter: Dr. Fauci injects "racism" into Covid pandemic

Dr. Fauci just spoke by webcast to a graduating class at Emory University in Atlanta, wherein he injected "racism" into the Covid pandemic. He told the graduates that "many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus. He also said they are more likely to become infected if exposed because of medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity. Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.” I thought Obamacare, costing taxpayers over a $trillion, with its government subsidized "Exchanges" and vast expansion of Medicaid, solved America's health care problems for the "disadvantaged." What Fauci and other liberals fail to understand are cultural and personal behavioral reasons for unhealthy lifestyles that lead to health issues for some minorities. Not any systematic racism.
Minoritieskhn.org

Racism Has ‘Undeniable’ Impact On Health Disparities, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that the covid pandemic has highlighted how racism negatively affects health outcomes for African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans. Separately, the Indian covid variant is found in Maine, a study shows most kids with covid don't get a fever, and authorities accept covid is airborne. AP:...
Minoritieswashingtoninformer.com

Pandemic Exposed ‘Undeniable Effects of Racism’: Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the “undeniable effects of racism” have led to health disparities during the coronavirus pandemic that particularly harm people of color. Fauci, speaking Sunday to Emory University’s graduation ceremony via webcast from D.C., said the pandemic...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Said You Won't Have to Wear a Mask When You Do This Soon

It's been less than two weeks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their guidance on masks for fully vaccinated versus unvaccinated people. And while things certainly loosened up in terms of wearing a face covering outdoors, the CDC says in most public setting, everyone—fully vaccinated or not—still needs a mask indoors. During a May 9 appearance on ABC's This Week, George Stephanopoulos asked Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID adviser, whether or not "it's time to start relaxing the indoor mask mandates," and his answer may surprise you. Read on to find out find out what Fauci said.
Medscape News

Can You Explain 'Relative Risk' in COVID-19?

During the pandemic, doctors and patients have confronted the reality that few decisions in medicine are cut and dried. Instead, we've been forced to consider the concept of relative risk. Examples include: Does a negative COVID-19 test guarantee that I don't have the virus? After isolating for 10-14 days, can...
Women's Healthdeseret.com

When will we know if pregnant women can get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that there will likely be data about how the COVID-19 vaccine impacts pregnant women and children 6 months old and up by the end of 2021, according to CNBC. Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said the CDC had...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Whether Vaccine Can Protect You Against COVID Variant From India

In December 2020 it was first revealed that COVID-19 had mutated. In the following months, a number of variants have been identified, popping up in different parts of the world. Now that over 60 percent of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, many are wondering if it will protect them against new variants that arise. At the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases addressed these concerns. Read on to hear what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
Pharmaceuticalsfox40jackson.com

Do we need COVID-19 booster vaccines? ‘We don’t know,’ Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, on Friday said it’s unclear whether coronavirus booster shots will be necessary, or when. However heads of major drug companies Pfizer and Moderna say the shots could be necessary by September. Ongoing lab studies assessing durability of the immune response and...
Public HealthModesto Bee

The Latest: India sees cases drop, struggles on vaccinating

NEW DELHI — For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19. The health ministry said around 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
Pharmaceuticalseatthis.com

Dr. Fauci Just Said When We Will Need A Booster Shot

Now that you are fully vaccinated with one of three COVID-19 vaccines, you might be wondering how long you have protection against the deadly virus. During a Wednesday interview with Axios, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed the answer. Read on to find out when you will need a vaccine booster according to Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

The U.S. could avoid a new surge of COVID-19 soon if this happens

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief infectious disease expert, recently said the U.S. could avoid another major surge if COVID-19 vaccination numbers reach the 70% level. Fauci told The Washington Post that the U.S. should aim to hit President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of Americans at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.