Rabbit Run Theater back in action with ‘Always … Patsy Cline’

By Staff report
News-Herald.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe musical play “Always ... Patsy Cline” opens the summer season at Rabbit Run Theater in Madison Township on May 28. “Always . . . Patsy Cline” is a musical tribute to the country singer Patsy Cline, who perished in a plane crash in 1963 at the age of 30. The show is based on a true story about Cline’s close friendship with Louise Seger, a fan from Houston whom she met while performing at a honky-tonk, a press release from the Madison-based Rabbit Run Community Arts Assciation.

