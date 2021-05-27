Rabbit Run Theater back in action with ‘Always … Patsy Cline’

When Sasha Velour began hosting a weekly drag revue six years ago in Brooklyn, there was no way she could know that her show, dubbed Nightgowns, would prove itself to be a cultural touchstone, both for her career and queer nightlife. Featuring an ultra-diverse cast of local drag queens, kings and every kind of performer in between, the Bushwick extravaganza quickly evolved into one of the most notoriously fun and creative events a fan of drag could experience. Its notoriety helped Velour get onto and eventually win season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race, and the show itself was made into a docuseries (originally for the doomed Quibi platform and recently moved to the Roku network).