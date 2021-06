Surfside, FL…Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of a partial building collapse at 8777 Collins Ave. A Family Assistance Center is open at the Surfside Recreational Center at 9301 Collins Ave. for individuals who are unable to locate relatives who live in the building. Open a Missing Person Report Online or call 305-614-1819. If you live at the Champlain Towers at 8777 Collins Ave., you are encouraged to complete this Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.