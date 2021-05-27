Potential Salmonella Contamination Prompts Recall of Certain Cat Food Products
Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. is recalling certain types of cat food due to potential salmonella contamination. If you have a pet cat, listen up. Earlier this week, Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for certain cat food products that may be contaminated with Salmonella. The potential contamination was discovered during routine surveillance sampling by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.www.legalreader.com