Potential Salmonella Contamination Prompts Recall of Certain Cat Food Products

For the second time in 14 months, companies are recalling enoki mushrooms because they might be ferrying listeria across the land and down consumer’s gullets. Two of the companies, Guan’s and Sun Hong, were in the April 2020 recall linked to a 17-state listeria outbreak that killed four people. A year later, Guan’s was pulling mushrooms again after testing found listeria in a bag of enoki mushrooms, which are also sold as “seafood mushrooms.”