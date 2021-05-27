Cancel
Potential Salmonella Contamination Prompts Recall of Certain Cat Food Products

By Brianna Smith
legalreader.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. is recalling certain types of cat food due to potential salmonella contamination. If you have a pet cat, listen up. Earlier this week, Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for certain cat food products that may be contaminated with Salmonella. The potential contamination was discovered during routine surveillance sampling by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

