A Syrian jihadist received a life sentence on Friday for stabbing a German tourist to death and severely wounding his life partner in a homophobic attack in Dresden. In a case described by German media as the country's first deadly Islamist assault targeting gay people, the eastern city's superior regional court convicted the 21-year-old assailant, identified only as Abdullah A., of murder. It determined a "particular severity of guilt" meaning he is unlikely to be granted early release. He was also found guilty on charges of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm for attacking the two men with a 21-centimetre (eight-inch) blade on October 4, 2020.