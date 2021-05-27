SAT-7 debuts new social media channels to meet new trends
Middle East (MNN) — The COVID-19 pandemic has driven people more and more to screens and the internet. People seek information, and they want to be connected with others. That’s why SAT-7 has unveiled a new social media structure for the SAT-7 ARABIC audience. Joe Willey of SAT-7 USA says, “That will really allow us to follow up with their requests and their questions in a much more efficient way. So there are five new social media channels, SAT-7 Family, SAT-7 Youth, SAT-7 Women, SAT-7 Worship, and SAT-7 Daily Bread.”www.mnnonline.org