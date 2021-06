• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.