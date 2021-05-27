Cancel
Greenville, SC

Eighth State Brewing Hosting Special Beer Release Saturday

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighth State Brewing is gearing up for another big Greenville beer release on Saturday, June 5th starting. Not only is this our first ever Seltzer Can drop, but we are pairing it with two great stout collaborations! Doors are at 10am with a full bar and kitchen available. Release begins at 10:30am. Our kitchen will be taken over for a special brunch menu by Comal 864. We will also have live a DJ set from Rogg Collins and curated selections by Deltalys.

