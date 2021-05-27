Software survey: CRM systems in 2021
This past year has not only forced many changes in the way we work, but also in the way we interact with staff, clients and potential clients. With the hours everyone is working varying greatly, practice management and due-date software proved their worth. But while practice management, calendars and due-date monitoring are all important capabilities to have, they aren’t precisely the same thing as a client relationship management system.www.accountingtoday.com