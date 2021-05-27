Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

New Castle Man Killed In River Road Motorcycle Crash

By Staff Writer
firststateupdate.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Castle – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash on River Road (Route 9) that occurred last evening, according to Public Information Officer, Corporal/1 Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021,...

firststateupdate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
New Castle, DE
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
City
New Castle, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Killed Crash#Fatal Crash#Front Man#State Police#River Road#Saienni Boulevard#Llangollen Boulevard#Kin#Double Yellow Lines#Unknown Circumstances#Identification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Delaware Statefirststateupdate.com

Trooper Injured In Crash Over The Weekend, Woman Charged With DUI

Wilmington- The Delaware State Police (DSP) arrested a woman for DUI after she was involved in a crash with a state police vehicle over the weekend. DSP Public Information Officer, Corporal/1 Jason Hatchell said the incident occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 4:30 a.m., when Troopers were dispatched to southbound I-95 in the area of Beech Street to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway. Troopers located the vehicle and were attempting to remove the traffic hazard.
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

Newark woman charged with rear-ending police vehicle on I95 while drunk

A 24-year-old Newark woman was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a Delaware State Police vehicle, authorities said Monday. According to Delaware State Police, troopers responding to a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway along I-95 in the area of Beech Street in Wilmington were attempting to move the hazard out of the roadway when the vehicle they were using to block traffic from interfering with their efforts was struck by Chezkera Wilson operating a 2016 Chevy Malibu.
Delaware StateMiddletown Press

Police: Woman charged with DUI after crash with police SUV

WILMINGTON, Del (AP) — A Newark woman is facing drunken driving charges after Delaware State Police said she crashed into a police SUV stopped along Interstate 95. Police said in a news release that troopers were called early Sunday to southbound I-95 in the Wilmington area to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway. While troopers tried to remove the traffic hazard, a trooper positioned a patrol SUV in the right lane with emergency lights activated to warn approaching motorists.
Delaware Statedsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Motor Vehicle Collision- Viola

Viola- Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred early this morning on South Main Street, Viola. On May 16, 2021, at approximately 5:57 a.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on South Main Street, at a high rate of speed, approaching E. Evans Road. For unknown reasons, the Camaro exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled a short distance, then overcorrected to the left, turning back into the northbound than southbound lanes. The 17-year-old female operator of Magnolia then overcorrected to the right and exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled a short distance, and struck the front porch of a residence on South Main Street, with the right front corner of the Camaro. The vehicle exited the porch and continued to travel north into the front yard of another residence on South Main Street, and came to an uncontrolled stop facing west.
Delaware StateWMDT.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly barbershop in shooting in Dover

DOVER, Del.– Delaware State Police say they’ve identified the victim shot and killed during a shooting Friday night. Police say 23-year-old Javon Jones of Dover was a customer at the Uplift Barber Shop, when an unknown male suspect entered the business’s front door around 5:40 p.m. and fired multiple shots at him. According to officials, Jones was struck in the upper torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Delaware Statefirststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Tragic Accident On Kirkwood Highway Friday

Wilmington- Delaware State Police has identified the victim that died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on May 14, 2021, as 87-year-old Helen E. Ogonowski of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Wilmington- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on westbound Kirkwood Highway (SR2)...
Delaware StateNBC Philadelphia

Truck Crash Closes Portion of I-95 in Delaware

A truck crash shut down a portion of I-95 in Delaware Sunday night. The crash occurred on I-95 in New Castle County at 8:22 p.m. I-95 is currently closed between the I-95/495 southern split and Marsh Road (Exit 9). Officials have not yet revealed whether or not anyone was seriously...
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Car catches fire and leaves one dead

VIOLA, Del.– Delaware state police is investigating a fatal car crash that happened early Sunday morning. Police say around 6 a.m. a 2013 Camaro was traveling north on South Main street at a high rate of speed. The Camaro then left the roadway- went a short distance and then turned...
Delaware StateMiddletown Press

Woman dead after apparent robbery at Delaware store

ELSMERE, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was found dead inside a cellphone store after an apparent robbery. Elsmere Police Chief Laura Giles said officers responded to a call for a burglary at a Metro by T-Mobile store and when they arrived Saturday they found the cash drawer empty and the woman's body in the basement, The News Journal reported.
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Early morning car crash leaves one dead in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del.– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning. Police say around 10:20 a.m. a black BMW was going west on Kirkwood Highway when a white Buick crashed into it while turning out of a gas station. Troopers say they’re not sure why the...
Kirkwood, DEWDEL 1150AM

UPDATE: Milltown-area crash kills 87-year-old driver

One person was killed in a two car crash Friday morning in the Milltown area. The wreck happened around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Kirkwood Highway and Delaware Park Boulevard when an 87-year-old woman drove her car into another car's path as she was trying to leave Speedway Gas, Delaware State Police said.
Delaware Statedsp.delaware.gov

Gold Alert Issued for Dover Man- Dover

Dover- Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for Wright E. Robinson, 60, of Dover. Robinson was last seen on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the Dover area. Attempts to locate Robinson have resulted in negative results and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.
Elsmere, DEfirststateupdate.com

Elsmere Police Seeking Suspect In T-Mobile Shooting Death

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 5:30 hours Elsmere Police and New Castle County Police responded to the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway for a possible burglary. Upon arrival, officers located one female victim shot during an apparent robbery at the Metro by T-Mobile, police said on social media Sunday. The woman had succumbed to her injuries at the scene.