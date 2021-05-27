Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How Cruella Hair & Makeup Artist Nadia Stacey Made Disney Punk

wmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new film Cruella, the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil finally gets her origin story. You’re probably already familiar with Cruella as a chic, puppy-hunting fashion designer, with her trademark red lip and black-and-white hair. But in this film, the character’s evolution—from a mousy orphaned child named Estella in Swinging Sixties London to a pickpocketing aspiring fashion student in the Seventies—is charted not only by her fabulous and daring wardrobe, but by her glam-punk hair and makeup aesthetic, too.

www.wmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
David Bowie
Person
Horace
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Hair Color#Makeup Artists#White Hair#Costume Designer#Costume Inspiration#Black Beauty#Dior Makeup#Dalmatians#Pistols#German#Banshees#Glamorous Cruella#Black And White Hair#Fashion Designer#Sixties London#British Fashion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
MoviesNBC San Diego

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
MoviesSHOOT Online

Director Craig Gillespie, Oscar Winner Jenny Beavan, BAFTA Winner Nadia Stacey Have Designs On "Cruella"

German punk princess Nina Hagen isn't the most obvious inspiration for a Disney movie, but " Cruella " is also not your typical Disney movie. The new live-action origin story about the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways of the past in 1970s London.
MoviesEW.com

Cruella sequel already in the works at Disney

Disney's got to give de Vil her due. A Cruella sequel is already in early development at the studio, EW has confirmed, as the villainess origin story enters its second weekend of release. Director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara are both expected to return for a prospective follow-up. (Wait... wouldn't that just be 101 Dalmatians? Well, anyway.)
MoviesCNET

Cruella is on Disney Plus: How to watch Disney's new live-action movie

"Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil, if she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will!" After months of COVID-19-related delays, Disney's new live-action prequel Cruella, starring Emma Stone, is finally streaming on Disney Plus and you can also watch the film in movie theaters. The film reveals Cruella de Vil's...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘SO FRIGGIN GOOD’: Critics share first reactions to Cruella starring Emma Stone

The first critic reactions are in for Cruella, the new Disney movie starring Emma Stone.The 101 Dalmatians prequel and Cruella De Vil origin story follows the iconic villain in Seventies London.Critics’ first reactions dropped on social media on Friday (14 May), with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.Rotten Tomatoes editor Joel Meares tweeted: “I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and/or villain origin stories but... have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later.”He added: “If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her...
Beauty & FashionGizmodo

Is Cruella the Future of Disney Villain Origin Movies?

As a young child, Ella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland) was a two-toned hair-colored rebel who was born to give authority figures a hard time. Her mother, Catherine (Emily Beecham), encourages Ella to fight the urge to call herself Cruella and blend in with society as much as possible. When tragedy strikes, Ella...
Moviescinelinx.com

‘Cruella 2’ is in Early Development at Disney

It seems we’re going to be seeing more of Emma Stone’s Cruella after all, as new reports reveal that a sequel to Cruella is in early development. In an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, it’s been announced that Cruella 2 is officially in early development at Disney. Director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return to work on the sequel.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Imaginary Pitch Meeting that Led to Disney’s Cruella

Obviously if you don’t like spoilers then it’s time to look away and go watch Cruella before learning what anyone has to say about it. Of course, if anyone watched videos like this before watching the movie they might find that their desire to watch kind of dwindles since the sensible and practical manner in which the movies are torn down is kind of disconcerting. But in the nature of having fun with it, since the suspension of disbelief is strong in Hollywood, the new Cruella movie is a tale that kind of redesigns the character in a way and tries to give people a reason to empathize with her since everything up until now has shown Cruella as a truly evil and vile woman that will do anything to get her way. Seeing her as anything but evil has already been done in the past in the show Once Upon A Time, but it’s likely that few people remember that, especially when Disney has been pushing this idea so hard. So it becomes plausible to show sympathy towards Cruella, who begins her life as a young girl who supposedly sees her mother killed by the Baroness, runs away, forms a group of thieves with a young Jasper and Horace, and then designs her own clothing line to rival of that of the Baroness, as she eventually becomes the cruel and vindictive individual she would one day become. Watching her become that coldhearted individual might have been nice, but it was a pretty quick transition from being an employee and thief to being someone that was on her way to wealth and power. From the moment this movie was announced to be happening it was kind of hard to think that it would follow the storyline that was laid down so long ago, especially since origin stories aren’t always known to do such a thing. One would think that it would be practical to do this, but it feels as though Cruella could be changing things up a bit, as at the end it’s more than evident that a race-swap has taken place, as is one of the more popular things to do these days in the sake of diversity.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Releases New Cruella Poster Artwork

Cruella got some new posters from Disney this week. It’s been a wild week for Emma Stone’s Dalmatian nemesis. Just today, the company announced a sequel to the film, and the Internet exploded with the news. Cruella has been hotly debated since the moment the project was announced. Interestingly, this fervor only intensified when the trailer dropped. There were immediate comparisons to Todd Phillips’ Joker. But, they’re very different movies. Then, there was the drama over the origin of the villain on social media. After all that chatter, here Disney is green lighting the sequel because the crowds absolutely showed up to watch on Disney+. You can expect to see a lot more of Stone in that wig and the killer outfits at some point in the near future. For now, you can check out Disney’s post down below for some fun artwork.
Moviesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Granger on Film: Disney's 'Cruella' is wonderfully wicked

Opening nationwide in theaters and streaming on Friday, “Cruella” is an all-new, live-action origin story, recounting the early days of the screen’s most notorious — and infamously fashionable — dog-napping villainess, the legendary Cruella de Vil from Disney’s 1961 animated classic “101 Dalmatians.”. Set in 1970s London, amid the punk...
MoviesElite Daily

The Cruella Soundtrack Is Just As Dark And Punk-Rock As The Movie

A movie as dark and twisted as Cruella of course had to have an equally badass soundtrack to go along with it. Throughout the film, fans heard so many classic hits, from “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and “One Way or Another” by Blondie, to "Stone Cold Crazy" by Queen and "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash. Florence + The Machine also recorded an original song for the movie called “Call Me Cruella” that serves as the titular villain’s theme song. If you haven’t listened to it already, check out the Cruella movie soundtrack, because it’s stacked with all your favorite artists.
Moviesmesquite-news.com

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ is all bark, no bite

Coming in second on its opening weekend at the box office, “Cruella” is Walt Disney Pictures’ latest live-action film revisiting a nostalgic property from its catalog, this time exploring the origin story of the titular villain of the 1961 animated classic “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.”. “Cruella” earned $21.3 million...
Moviesgeorgiastatesignal.com

‘Cruella’ review: Oh how Cruel Cruella is not

It is sometimes hard to believe that Disney created a villain that kills dogs to skin for their fur coats. Then again she is one of the most popular villains in Disney canon, giving reason to why she now has her own live-action origin story. Cruella De Vil as we all know her is the titular villain in “101 Dalmatians” which is where her cruelty and malice first graced audiences’ eyes.
Beauty & FashionEcho online

Review: Cruella is another Disney cash grab

While Cruella is the first live action remake with an original story and a features a good performance from Emma Stone, this film just feels like another Disney cash grab. Finally we get a Disney live action remake that has an original story. Disney has given us Lion King, Dumbo, Jungle Book, Tarzan, and Mulan. None of them have been new stories, just retellings of the old story while Disney flexes how great the animation is now. That is what is really driving me away from these live-action remakes as of late! Nothing is being told brand new to the audience. Let’s be honest, most of the people that are seeing these films are those who have seen the original film.
Makeupopenthenews.com

Creating milestones in the vast makeup industry as a passionate makeup artist is Sabina Shafi

Sabina Shafi considers her makeup brush her sword, through which she dreams to convey the importance of self-grooming. Today, when people speak about fulfilling their dreams, how many of them go ahead in making those necessary efforts for getting them nearer their visions and aspirations in life? Well, it is easier to talk than to make consistent efforts to listen to what the heart seeks and follow the dreams. However, some individuals have done that and achieved massive momentum and success in their respective endeavours. Sabina Shafi stands tall as one of these professionals in the makeup industry of India, who has now gone ahead to make her name worldwide as well with her makeup services.